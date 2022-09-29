Police appealing for witnesses after man killed in hit-and-run in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal hit and run in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 10:15 a.m., officers received a report of a missing person in the Davis Drive and Kennedy Road area.

Police said a 70-year-old man was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday when he left his residence for a walk.

According to police, on Wednesday at around 12 p.m., police located a man on Davis Drive between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.

“The pedestrian appeared to have been struck by a car and was sadly deceased,” police said in a news release.

Icilda Tate is the the owner-operator of Newmarket Residence – a home for adults with mental health issues. The residence is around one kilometre from where the collision occurred.

On Wednewsday, Tate told Global News a 70-year-old resident went for a walk between 8 p.m., and 9 p.m., on Tuesday night.

Tate said the man was reported missing on Wednesday when he didn’t return.

Tate told Global News she had been speaking with York Regional Police on Wednesday, and presumed the deceased pedestrian could be the resident.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

ROAD CLOSURE – On Davis Dr., between Bales Rd., & Warden Ave., for a hit and run pedestrian fatal collision. Please avoid the area and find alternate route. Police looking for witnesses to come forward. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 28, 2022

Officers are now seeking witnesses who were in the area between 9 p.m., on Tuesday and 10 a.m., on Wednesday.

Police are also seeking to identify a male who was seen wearing reflective clothing who was driving a green Toyota Corolla who is “believed to have stopped in the immediate area of this scene.”

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or security footage in the area is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext 7704 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-with files from Catherine McDonald