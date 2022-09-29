Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia spent $8.3M on provincial day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'More Commonwealth countries could cut ties after Queen’s death' More Commonwealth countries could cut ties after Queen’s death
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, multiple Commonwealth countries are debating whether it's time to sever ties with the monarchy. Eric Sorensen looks at which nations are considering the move. – Sep 20, 2022

Nova Scotia spent $8.3 million on a provincial day of mourning to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Schools and courts were closed and public sector workers were given the day off for her funeral on Sept. 19.

Health-care services remained open on the provincial holiday and businesses were given the choice to open or close.

Read more: ‘Fixture of Canadian life’: Queen Elizabeth II remembered in N.S. service

The province says it cost $7.1 million in additional wages to pay workers in the health-care and long-term care networks for the holiday.

Trending Stories

It cost Nova Scotia’s Justice Department and Department of Community Services a combined $1.2 million in extra expenses.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says the holiday came with a cost but “a lot” of Nova Scotians felt that honouring the queen with a day of mourning was the right thing to do.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29. 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
queen elizabeth death tagTim Houston tagDay of Mourning tagqueen death tagNova Scotia queen funeral tagholiday cost tagNova Scotia queen day cost tagQueen day of mourning cost tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers