Nova Scotia spent $8.3M on provincial day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Nova Scotia spent $8.3 million on a provincial day of mourning to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Schools and courts were closed and public sector workers were given the day off for her funeral on Sept. 19.
Health-care services remained open on the provincial holiday and businesses were given the choice to open or close.
The province says it cost $7.1 million in additional wages to pay workers in the health-care and long-term care networks for the holiday.
It cost Nova Scotia’s Justice Department and Department of Community Services a combined $1.2 million in extra expenses.
Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says the holiday came with a cost but “a lot” of Nova Scotians felt that honouring the queen with a day of mourning was the right thing to do.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29. 2022.
