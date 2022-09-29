Fully furnished luxury home, $1M cash, and vehicles among prizes in 2022 fall Dream Lottery

The fall edition of the Dream Lottery in support of London, Ont., hospitals has returned for another year, with several major prizes up for grabs and three grand prize winners to be announced, officials with the lottery said Thursday.

A fully furnished, 3,254 square foot dream home in Talbotville valued at roughly $1.8 million, $1 million in cash, a new BMW SUV, and a 29-night dream vacation are among the prizes entrants could win.

The lottery is a joint venture between Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

Money raised goes toward St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre, and the Children’s Hospital at LHSC to fund research, training, and the purchasing of emerging technology and cutting-edge equipment. More than $53 million has been raised since 1996.

“Our health care is so important, and in London especially, we are our hub for health care in the entire region. At Children’s Hospital, we support kids coming all the way from Thunder Bay,” said Megan Vandekerckhove, manager of marketing and direct response at Children’s Health Foundation.

“At Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, donors actually fund over 90 per cent of the equipment in the hospital. … When you are purchasing a Dream Lottery ticket, your money is supporting local families.”

Three grand prize winners will be announced as part of the lottery, officials say. The first grand prize winner will be able to choose from three major prize options, including the dream home.

The two-storey home, built by Woodfield Design + Build and located at 1 Sycamore Rd. in Talbotville, comes fully furnished, designed by Lea Legg of Red Acorn Studio, officials said. Altogether, the dream home prize is valued at $1.79 million.

“We really wanted to showcase something that represented Woodfield. The exterior really represents a lot of the models that we offer. We also wanted to showcase what can be done on a corner lot,” said Phillip Alves, Woodfield Design + Build’s director.

“We’ve built 10 homes in this site now. We have two other ones that are under construction. And then phase two, three and four are also being developed, so we are looking to expand into those phases. This is our future, we hope to be here for the next five years, at least.”

The location of the Dream Home in the Talbotville Meadows subdivision is a stone’s throw away from where Amazon is set to open a large fulfillment centre on the site of the former Ford assembly plant.

“We’re going to see a lot more interest in the area. The plans for this site are quite big. There (are) parks going in, (a) soccer field, baseball diamonds, there are some commercial developments coming along the highway,” Alves said of the subdivision.

“I can see a lot of growth here, especially if house prices stay the way they are. It’s definitely a great option, and super close to both London and St. Thomas.”

The second option for the first grand prize winner is a new 2023 F150 Lariat Hybrid, $750,000 in cash, and a $250,000 gift certificate for Cam-Am RV. The third option is $1 million in cash, officials say.

The winner of the second grand prize can choose between a new BMW X5 xDrive40i or $100,000 in cash, while the winner of the third grand prize can choose between a month-long dream vacation to Hamburg, London, Paris, Peru and South Africa or $50,000 in cash.

In addition to the three grand prize winners, the Dream Lottery also has various prizes for its loyalty, VIP, bonus, and early bird draws.

The lottery will also run its usual 50/50 draw, which sees the winner take half of the prize pool. Officials say the guaranteed payout is $250,000. Last year’s 50/50 winner walked away with more than $700,000.

The Dream Lottery will also dole out $1,000 per day between January and April as part of the Making a Difference Calendar, with $10,000 to be handed out on Jan. 1 and April 30. Officials say calendar tickets must be ordered in conjunction with Dream Lottery tickets.

Officials say the winners’ announcement for the grand prize and 50/50 is scheduled for Dec. 21, however, if the lottery sells out by either Nov. 10 or 24, the bonus and early bird deadlines, the winners will be announced earlier.

Tickets can be purchased online at dreamitwinit.ca, or by phone at 519-488-7100. Tickets for the 50/50 draw and the Making a Difference Calendar can be purchased when ordering a main Dream Lottery ticket.

— with files from Andrew Graham