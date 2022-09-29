$138K of illegal tobacco seized in Brant County, New Brunswick resident charged

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP seized a large quantity of contrabanded tobacco in Brant County earlier this week.

Police say they seized $138,000 worth of illegal tobacco after they pulled over a vehicle on Pauline Johnson Road at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

A 39-year-old from Fredericton, N.B. was charged with trafficking contrabanded tobacco, possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of selling, as well as driving while the was view obstructed.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.