Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$138K of illegal tobacco seized in Brant County, New Brunswick resident charged

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 8:22 am
OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP vehicle. File

OPP seized a large quantity of contrabanded tobacco in Brant County earlier this week.

Police say they seized $138,000 worth of illegal tobacco after they pulled over a vehicle on Pauline Johnson Road at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: $55M worth of meth, cocaine seized after 3-year cross-border police investigation: ALERT

 

Trending Stories

A 39-year-old from Fredericton, N.B. was charged with trafficking contrabanded tobacco, possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of selling, as well as driving while the was view obstructed.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagFredericton tagDrug Bust tagContraband tagBrant County tagillegal tobacco tagpauline johnson road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers