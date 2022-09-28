Vancouver Canucks owner, Francesco Aquilini, and ex-wife back in family court

Send this page to someone via email

The divorce case of Francesco Aquilini and his ex-wife Taliah is back in family court.

Taliah Aquilini’s lawyer says she is in court allegedly to enforce child support for their adult children who are enrolled in university.

In a statement to Global News, Claire Hunter says “each of the four children and Ms. Aquilini have filed affidavit evidence in court, some of which was read out in the course of the hearing (Tuesday). Mr. Aquilini has been in possession of all the affidavits for many months and, as I mentioned in court, he has not given any evidence denying any of that affidavit evidence.”

Gary Ross, a public relations representative for the Canucks’ owner responded by saying, “Francesco Aquilini categorically denies and is outraged by the accusation made by his ex-wife Taliah in family court (Tuesday) that he has ever abused his children.

“The couple were divorced and reached a settlement in 2013. Mr. Aquilini has met and will continue to meet any child support obligations required by the law, but he has concerns about the veracity of the information provided in support of financial demands.

“It is unfortunate that allegations without merit are brought forward for a collateral purpose. He will have nothing further to say at this time as the matter is before the courts.”

The Vancouver Canucks organization said it does not have a comment as this is a “personal family matter.”

Both parties have refused further comment while the case is before the courts.