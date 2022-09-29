Groundbreaking held for new supportive housing project in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Construction of a new supportive housing project is underway in Guelph, Ont.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday at 10 Shelldale Cres., the site of the new permanent 32-unit building.

According to a news release, the project will provide cost-effective, affordable homes with self-contained bachelor apartments, each complete with a private bath and kitchenette.

Residents will be supported by the wrap-around health services offered by the Guelph Community Health Centre and partners, and it will be staffed 24-hours a day.

“This is not just a roof over your head, this is wrap-around services that the individual would need in order to be safely housed,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The province is putting up more than $3 million through the Social Services Relief Fund that would cover the cost of 16 of the 32 units.

The federal government is investing $2.5 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund with the County of Wellington committing some $4 million in funding grants, $1.3 million from the City of Guelph, and $2 million from the United Way Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be working with strong partners federally, provincially and locally to create 32 units of housing for people currently at risk of or experiencing chronic homelessness,” said Wellington County Warden Kelly Linton.

The facility will be operated by Kindle Communities Organization.

CEO of Kindle Daria Allan-Ebron says this project puts Guelph one step closer to ending homelessness.

“It will be a place to build connections and create a sense of belonging,” said Allan-Ebron. “Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home.”

Construction on the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

