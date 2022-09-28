Saint John, N.B. exploring cameras to monitor Reversing Falls Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John is exploring the possibility of cameras to monitor the Reversing Falls Bridge in response to an alarming rate of mental health calls.

David Hickey, a city councillor in Saint John, told Global News addressing the issue has been a challenge because the structure is provincial infrastructure.

“There are a list of situations that cause an incident at that bridge, always coming back to and always tied to mental health issues.”

According to the Saint John Police Force, in the past five years, officers have responded to about 108 mental health-related calls for service to the Reversing Falls Bridge.

Call types ranged from those who jumped and died to those who were talked out of jumping.

“Fortunately, most of these cases were successfully de-escalated through communication between the police and the person in crisis. Regardless of the outcome, these calls for service still required a tri-level response from emergency services,” Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said in an email.

Hickey said they hope to receive the results of a feasibility study within the next three months and then proceed with the necessary steps.

“These cameras would be designed to pick up abnormal activity in those situations so it wouldn’t need constant monitoring. With that said, there is certainly a monitoring element to it, and that feasibility would be discussed,” Hickey said.

The alarming rate of mental health calls in one area is one of the many elements outlining the extent of the mental health crisis in Saint John, said Hickey.

Suicide prevention barriers

Gregory Zed, a forensic suicidologist based in Saint John, told Global News there are about 120 suicides in New Brunswick every year.

“To say that suicide is prevalent is an understatement,” Zed said.

Zed believes it’s vital the province install suicide prevention barriers along the bridge similar to those used along the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax.

“People don’t normally in an impulsive feeling of helplessness and hopelessness … shop around,” Zedd said.

“So, if fencing were there they would not then say, ‘Well, I better use a gun or maybe try something different, like medication.’”

Zedd said the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure uses techniques similar to the suicide prevention barriers to combat other issues in the province regularly.

“In the wintertime, we actually put signs up on bridges that say ‘slippery when wet,’ we don’t say people should use common sense and slow down.”

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said, “Suicide prevention barriers on the Reversing Falls Bridge are not being considered at this time.”

“The department has consulted with mental health experts on the effectiveness for alternative prevention and has concluded the most effective strategy is improved access and treatment for at-risk individuals.”

When it comes to addressing mental health and preventing suicide, Zed said it’s not a case of using one strategy, but rather several different methods.

As for the City of Saint John, Hickey said while they will continue to advocate for better fencing along the bridge, he is “not very confident” it can become a reality given the province’s stance.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.