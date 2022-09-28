Menu

Canada

More than 90 per cent of Ontario long-term care homes meet A/C standards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 4:59 pm
A man takes a walk outside the Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Toronto on Thursday, June 25, 2020. View image in full screen
A man takes a walk outside the Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Toronto on Thursday, June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

More than 90 per cent of Ontario’s long-term care homes are now providing air conditioning in all resident rooms — an update that comes now that temperatures across the province are dropping.

Legislation passed last year required that homes meet that air conditioning standard by June 22 of this year, but many did not.

In late August, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said 554 out of the province’s 627 homes were compliant, but that another 24 homes were expected to meet the standard by Sept. 22.

Read more: Ontario fines 2 LTC homes for not complying with air conditioning law

As of this week, the ministry says an additional 21 homes have met the air conditioning requirements since then.

Last month, the province levied a pair of $1,100 fines against two homes that it said were not trying to meet the standard.

They could have faced another set of fines, but the ministry says the homes have started working toward compliance.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
