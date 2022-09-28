Menu

Politics

B.C. tourism and sport minister Melanie Mark resigns to focus on ‘personal matters’

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 3:04 pm
Timing of the Royal BC Museum replacement questioned by reporters
While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said she recognizes $789-million "may seem a lot" to replace the Royal BC Museum for a capital project, but priceless artifacts need to be protected for British Columbians' "shared collective history." She says there is a cost to doing nothing, and the project will pay for itself in the long run. – May 25, 2022

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister Melanie Mark has resigned from the provincial cabinet to deal with pressing “urgent matters.”

Premier John Horgan said in a statement Mark is taking a medical leave to focus on personal matters.

“While I regret that she will not be at the cabinet table, I respect her decision and her commitment to her constituents,” Horgan said.

Vancouver is officially a host city of the 2026 World Cup games
Vancouver is officially a host city of the 2026 World Cup games – Jun 17, 2022

Minister of Citizen’s Services Lisa Beare will take over the responsibilities for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, effective immediately, in addition to her current portfolio.

Mark was the first First Nations woman to be appointed to the B.C. cabinet. Most recently she has been the provincial lead on the COVID-19 tourism support and both the 2026 FIFA World Cup bid and 2030 Vancouver/Whistler Winter Olympic bid.

B.C. tourism minister announces details of tour bus and major attraction grants
B.C. tourism minister announces details of tour bus and major attraction grants – May 18, 2021

Mark was also the minister in charge of the ill-fated new Royal BC museum. After a huge public backlash, Horgan backed away from the billion-dollar project.

