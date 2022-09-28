Menu

Canada

Alberta provincial court releases Indigenous Justice Strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 1:32 pm
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s provincial court has unveiled a new Indigenous justice strategy after two years of discussions with First Nations and Metis leaders, as well as legal groups.

The plan, unveiled by Chief Judge Derek Redman on Wednesday, includes 20 concrete measures the court aims to take to better serve Indigenous people.

A summary of the strategy said it includes ensuring that judges and staff have a comprehensive understanding of Indigenous history, heritage and laws, as well as establishing Indigenous cultural practices in courthouses and courtrooms.

Read more: ‘It’s a crisis’: Shortage of Alberta Crown prosecutors means 1,200 serious files at risk of being stayed

It said meetings are to be held annually between court leadership, leaders of Treaties 6, 7 and 8 and leaders of the Metis Nation of Alberta and Metis settlements to maintain relationships and address the community’s needs.

The announcement came two days before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Redman, who was appointed to Chief Judge in 2020, is from Lethbridge, Alta., and has been practising law since the early ’80s.

Click to play video: 'First Nations lawyer on Indigenous people and the justice system' First Nations lawyer on Indigenous people and the justice system
First Nations lawyer on Indigenous people and the justice system – Feb 15, 2018
© 2022 The Canadian Press
