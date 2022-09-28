Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with 2 assaults in God’s Lake Narrows, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 1:35 pm
A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two assaults in God's Lake Narrows Manitoba, according to RCMP. View image in full screen
A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two assaults in God's Lake Narrows Manitoba, according to RCMP. File / Global News

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two assaults in God’s Lake Narrows, according to Manitoba RCMP.

On Saturday at 11:10 a.m. RCMP found an injured man after receiving a report of an assault at a residence in the community.

A 29-year-old man was taken to the nursing station and treated for his injuries.

Woman arrested in $26,500 drug bust in St. John neighbourhood, Winnipeg police say

While investigating the assault, officers received another report around 1:45 p.m. that a second 29-year-old man had been taken to the nursing station with stab wounds.

That man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital in unstable condition.

The investigation determined that a 52-year-old man was responsible for both assaults, police say.

He was arrested, charged and released pending a court date.

Justice minister's call for tougher bail restrictions on knife offenders could be tough to change
Justice minister’s call for tougher bail restrictions on knife offenders could be tough to change – Aug 27, 2022
