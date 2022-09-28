Man arrested in connection with 2 assaults in God’s Lake Narrows, Man.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two assaults in God’s Lake Narrows, according to Manitoba RCMP.
On Saturday at 11:10 a.m. RCMP found an injured man after receiving a report of an assault at a residence in the community.
A 29-year-old man was taken to the nursing station and treated for his injuries.
While investigating the assault, officers received another report around 1:45 p.m. that a second 29-year-old man had been taken to the nursing station with stab wounds.
That man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital in unstable condition.
The investigation determined that a 52-year-old man was responsible for both assaults, police say.
He was arrested, charged and released pending a court date.
