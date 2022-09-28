Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Inflation, weaker Canadian dollar could weigh on snowbirds this winter

By Caitlin Yardley The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian Loonie and home ownership on decline as recession fears loom' Canadian Loonie and home ownership on decline as recession fears loom
While inflation numbers eased up in the month of August, grocery prices remain at a 40 year high. Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq updates viewers on the latest financial headlines when it comes to the cost of living.

High inflation and a strong U.S. dollar will weigh heavily on Canadian snowbirds this winter, experts say.

As the cold months approach, Snowbird Advisor president Stephen Fine said some snowbirds are opting for a shorter travel period or eyeing different destinations due to the rising cost of everything combined with a weaker Canadian dollar.

Read more: The loonie is at a nearly 2-year low. What does that mean for inflation?

Snowbirds will have a lot more to consider this coming winter as the price of accommodation, groceries and dining out have all risen, Fine said.

He also said that snowbirds may opt for more cost-effective destinations outside of the U.S., including Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize and do a four-month stay rather than the typical six.

Story continues below advertisement

President of insurance provider Travel Secure Inc., Martin Firestone said that the low performing Canadian dollar will impact those who typically fly south for the winter the most out of all travellers.

However, not all experts agree as the Canadian Snowbird Association director of research and communications, Evan Rachkovsky said that he expects a near-full post-pandemic recovery in the number of snowbirds who travel south this winter.

Click to play video: 'How the pandemic has impacting snowbirds' How the pandemic has impacting snowbirds
How the pandemic has impacting snowbirds – Jan 30, 2022

“If we look back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Canadian dollar was trading at 62 to 63 cents against the US dollar, and Canadian snowbirds at that time continued to travel south, and we expect more of the same this season,” said Rachkovsky.

Trending Stories

While domestic flights remain strong, there has been a slight decline in the number of Canadian flights to the U.S. that is expected to continue this season, in part, due to the strong U.S. dollar, said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen.

Story continues below advertisement

It is not only travel to the U.S. that will be impacted however, as Firestone said that Canadian travellers will likely notice the affects of inflation wherever they go.

“If anything is going to be impacted it is going to be the discretionary spending of snowbirds when they’re stateside,” said Rachkovsky.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US at the close of markets Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – September 28, 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – September 28, 2022
Global News Morning Market and Business Report – September 28, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
inflation tagCanadian Dollar tagCanada economy tagSnowbirds tagExchange Rate tagU.S. dollar tagsnow birds tagInternational Currency tagFlorida travel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers