Crime

Calgary police lay charges in relation to July homicide

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 28, 2022 12:26 pm
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police have laid charges in relation to the July homicide of Shawn McCormack.

Police were called to an alleyway in the area of the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue Southwest on July 3, 2022, and located the man deceased on the road.

Following an autopsy, the victim was identified as McCormack, police said.

Read more: Calgary police arrest suspect in connection with July homicide

Police said the homicide is believed to be a “targeted incident.”

Devon William Shedrick, 29, of Calgary was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Shedrick is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Multiple people are also believed to be involved, police said.

Read more: 34-year-old man identified as victim of upper Mount Royal homicide

Police said they are still looking for information about a comforter left at the scene where McCormack’s body was found. The comforter has significance to the investigation, according to CPS.

An image of a multi-coloured comforter police said was left at the scene. The comforter has an image of a dream catcher and two white birds on it.
An image of a multi-coloured comforter police said was left at the scene. The comforter has an image of a dream catcher and two white birds on it. City of Calgary Newsroom

Anyone with information about the incident or the owner of the comforter is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

– with files from Jessika Guse, Global News.

