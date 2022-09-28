Menu

Crime

Peterborough police arrest man after outburst at Lakefield business, threat against officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 11:56 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a Lakefield man following an incident at a business on Sept. 27, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A Lakefield, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after an incident at a business in the village on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of an irate customer who was aggressive and threw chairs inside a business in Lakefield.

No one was injured.

Police say when officers took the man into custody, he resisted and later verbally threatened an officer while being escorted into the police station.

A 57-year-old Lakefield man was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; mischief rendering property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective; resisting a peace officer and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday,  police said.

