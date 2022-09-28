Peterborough police warn of online rental scam

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police issued a warning Wednesday about a rental scam currently circulating online.

The Peterborough Police Service says it was first made aware of the scam on Sept. 15. Since then, several other victims have come forward, each claiming they answered an online advertisement for a room available for rent at an address at 1637 Cahill Dr. in the city.

Police say victims provided money to the landlord only to discover it was a scam.

“Officers have since learned that the person posting the advertisements is not the owner and are concerned there may be more victims,” police stated.

Victims were given the name TJ or Thomas Connolly as the contact for the rental.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about a rental opportunity at 1637 Cahill Dr. is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

