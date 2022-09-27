Menu

Canada

P.E.I. hospital treating multiple patients for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Storm Fiona: PEI officials say full extent of damage not yet known' Storm Fiona: PEI officials say full extent of damage not yet known
WATCH: As Prince Edward Island begins to take stock of the damage left behind by post-tropical storm Fiona, officials say the full picture is not yet clear. In fact, it could take days to understand how widespread the impacts are. Silas Brown reports.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Prince Edward Island is treating between five and 10 patients for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, and is asking people with non-urgent concerns to avoid the emergency department.

In a tweet sent Tuesday evening, Health PEI said the Charlottetown hospital had activated Code Orange and was responding to an incident.

Read more: Post-Fiona recovery - Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after PEI visit

“Please avoid the Emergency Department unless you have an urgent or critical concern,” the tweet read.

Trending Stories

“Non-urgent patients can expect long wait times.”

According to the province, Code Orange activates protocols at the hospital so they can care for more patients on an emergency basis.

Prince Edward Island, along with much of Atlantic Canada, is still dealing with power outages and damages from post-tropical storm Fiona — forcing many to use generators.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 180,000 Atlantic Canadian homes and businesses were still without electricity by late Tuesday afternoon — about 61,000 of them in P.E.I.

During a news conference on Sunday, the province’s acting director of public safety said preliminary investigation suggested one person’s death on the island was attributed to generator issues.

— with a file from The Canadian Press 

