Police search for suspect after knife seen in Brampton robbery

Police in Brampton are searching a suspect after a knife was seen during an alleged robbery near two schools on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 12 p.m. for reports two people were involved in a theft.

One suspect was arrested while the other fled the scene, police said.

Two local schools — Fletchers Meadow and St. Edmund Campion — were placed in a hold and secure.

That order was lifted in time for students to head home at the end of the school day, police said.

Officers were still searching for the second suspect as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.