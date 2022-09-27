Menu

Crime

Police search for suspect after knife seen in Brampton robbery

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 4:27 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Brampton are searching a suspect after a knife was seen during an alleged robbery near two schools on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 12 p.m. for reports two people were involved in a theft.

One suspect was arrested while the other fled the scene, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Young person taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say

Two local schools — Fletchers Meadow and St. Edmund Campion — were placed in a hold and secure.

That order was lifted in time for students to head home at the end of the school day, police said.

Officers were still searching for the second suspect as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

