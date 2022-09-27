Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Toronto: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 2:51 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy in a shooting in east Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy in a shooting in east Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A man is being taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Signet Drive and Ormont Drive area at around 2:25 p.m.

Police said “multiple shots” were reportedly fired.

In an update just before 3 p.m., police confirmed one person was injured.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man with “very serious injuries” was taken to a trauma centre.

“No details on suspects at this time,” police said in a tweet.

