Man taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Toronto: officials

A man is being taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Signet Drive and Ormont Drive area at around 2:25 p.m.

Police said “multiple shots” were reportedly fired.

In an update just before 3 p.m., police confirmed one person was injured.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man with “very serious injuries” was taken to a trauma centre.

“No details on suspects at this time,” police said in a tweet.

