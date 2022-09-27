Menu

Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 2:40 pm
Click to play video: '‘I thought I was gone’: Port aux Basques residents share stories about surviving Fiona' ‘I thought I was gone’: Port aux Basques residents share stories about surviving Fiona
People in Channel-Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador will be rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona. Mike Drolet speaks with residents on the terror they survived, and hears how one man fought for his life.

Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.

The road leading into one part of the coastal community in southwestern Newfoundland has been ripped up and is blocked with the remains of houses that were damaged by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Read more: One missing, one rescued after Fiona sweeps N.L. homes into ocean

Officials in the community said people living in one home behind the damaged road are stranded, bringing urgency to the debris-removal work.

Paula Keeping’s house, which once faced the sea, is now crumpled into itself in the middle of the street after it was pushed metres off its foundation by the intense surge last week.

She’s still processing the shock but says she’s unlikely to rebuild so close to the ocean.

Across the town, neighbours are picking up shovels and bringing in heavy equipment to assist with the cleanup.

Click to play video: 'Global National: September 26' Global National: September 26
Global National: September 26

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
