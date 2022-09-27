A busy homecoming weekend for Guelph, Ont. police, bylaw enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

It was quite a weekend for those attending the University of Guelph homecoming.

But for the Guelph Police Service and the City of Guelph, it was not a cause for celebration.

They were kept busy responding to more than 400 calls for service during a 20-hour period from Saturday morning into the overnight hours.

City bylaw officers received more than three dozen noise complaints and issued four provincial offence notices for loud music, as well as close to 230 parking tickets.

There was no shortage of celebrating closer to campus, either.

Guelph police say a large unsanctioned gathering took place on Chancellors Way, with several thousands in attendance.

Shortly after midnight, police say approximately 3,000 young people were still gathered on the business stretch when a can of bear spray was discharged, causing several people to suffer the effects.

A 20-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in that incident.

Guelph police and Wellington County OPP also conducted RIDE spot checks on Saturday afternoon.

In approximately four hours, more than 1,000 vehicles were stopped with one driver arrested for impaired driving and another for driving while prohibited.

