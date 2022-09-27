London, Ont. police arrest wanted suspect in McNay Street stabbing

A man previously wanted by London, Ont., police in connection with a stabbing investigation on McNay Street on Sept. 18 has been arrested.
Read more: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Huron Heights: London police
Read More
Michael Post, 47, was charged with aggravated assault by way of warrant prior to his arrest on Tuesday.
Trending Stories
Police confirmed to Global News that the victim remains in critical condition.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments