London, Ont. police arrest wanted suspect in McNay Street stabbing

A man previously wanted by London, Ont., police in connection with a stabbing investigation on McNay Street on Sept. 18 has been arrested.

Michael Post, 47, was charged with aggravated assault by way of warrant prior to his arrest on Tuesday.

Police confirmed to Global News that the victim remains in critical condition.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.