Crime

London, Ont. police arrest wanted suspect in McNay Street stabbing

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 3:23 pm
Sunday night's stabbing has left a 73-year-old living at 202 McNay street feeling unsafe in her home. View image in full screen
Sunday night's stabbing has left a 73-year-old living at 202 McNay street feeling unsafe in her home. London and Middlesex Community Housing / lmch.ca

A man previously wanted by London, Ont., police in connection with a stabbing investigation on McNay Street on Sept. 18 has been arrested.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Huron Heights: London police

Michael Post, 47, was charged with aggravated assault by way of warrant prior to his arrest on Tuesday.

Police confirmed to Global News that the victim remains in critical condition.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

