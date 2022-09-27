Texas murder pact: Girl, 12, allegedly shoots father and then herself

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shot herself and her father last week after making a murder pact with another girl in which both pledged to kill their families and pets, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

According to a Facebook post from police, officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in Weatherford, Texas, where they found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Authorities said they found the 38-year-old father inside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police believe the girl shot her father and then fled into the street, where she shot herself. A handgun was found underneath her.

During the investigation, authorities discovered the 12-year-old had “planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets and had been in contact with another juvenile female from Lufkin, Texas, regarding the murder plot,” the sheriff’s office said.

They learned that the two girls had planned to run away to Georgia together after the murders. It is unclear how the pair knew each other.

The other girl did not go through with the plan to murder her own dad. She has since been charged with criminal conspiracy for her role in the planning of the murders.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in the Facebook press release.

As of Monday, both the man and girl were being treated for their wounds in hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

It is also unclear whether the Weatherford girl has been charged.