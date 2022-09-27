Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with fatal 2021 shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 11:59 am
Mohamed Hassan of Toronto. View image in full screen
Mohamed Hassan of Toronto. Handout / Toronto Police

A second man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on April 3, 2021 at around 5:40 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at 35 Trehorne Drive.

Police said two men were driving northbound on Scarlett Road when another vehicle drove up beside them and started shooting.

The two men were taken to hospital. One had serious but non life-threatening injuries. The other, 21-year-old Habil Hassan, was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Read more: Police offering two $50,000 rewards for info leading to arrests in separate Toronto murders

Two suspects were identified, with one surrendering on April 22, police said.

Officers said a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 22-year-old Mohamed Hassan for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police said on Sept. 22, Hassan was arrested in Prince Albert, Sask., on an “unrelated matter.”

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in court in Saskatchewan.

“Investigators are working with prosecutors from Prince Albert to have Mohamed Hassan brought back to Toronto,” police said in a news release.

-with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

