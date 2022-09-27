Menu

Canada

BIPOC realtors find clients refuse to work with them because of their identity: OREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 11:25 am
A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property.
A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

TORONTO — New research from the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) shows realtors and their clients are facing racism and discrimination during the home buying and selling process, but there are no efficient ways for consumers to report such incidents.

The Fighting for Fair Housing report released by the provincial real estate body Tuesday says more than one-third of realtors have experienced discrimination or racism and one in four BIPOC say a client has refused to work with them because of their identity.

Two in 10 consumers say they’ve been treated unfairly because of their identity, with those who are Black, Indigenous or of colour and LGBTQ2S+ individuals more likely to report such treatment.

Trending Stories

The data has encouraged OREA to push for a process where complaints about racism and discrimination in the sector can easily be registered, investigated and result in stronger penalties.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 in 4 Canadian border officers witnessed colleagues discriminate: CBSA report

It also wants the equal treatment of all individuals mandated in the Condominium Act because 43 per cent of realtors say they’ve seen a rental deal fall through because of discrimination.

They’d also like to make home ownership more accessible for all by reducing government-imposed costs on new rental projects and building 99,000 community housing units over the next 10 years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
