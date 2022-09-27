Menu

Crime

South Simcoe Police charge Whitby man with going over double the speed limit

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 9:09 am
South Simcoe Police holding radar gun. View image in full screen
South Simcoe Police holding radar gun. Twitter / South Simcoe Police

A Whitby man has been charged with stunt driving after South Simcoe Police say they caught him going 68 km/h over the speed limit.

The incident happened in Yonge Street in Innisfil, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they caught the 59-year-old Whitby man going 118 km/h in a 50 km/h community safety zone.

The driver had his licence suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

