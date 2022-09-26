Menu

Crime

Barrie, Ont. police lay 27 charges over weekend in crackdown on modified vehicles

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 5:04 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police light. File/Getty

The Barrie Police Traffic Unit had a busy weekend, laying 27 charges, most of which were noise-related.

Over the weekend, officers laid 27 charges, of which 17 were noise-related, one was for stunt driving and two were for failing to display licence plates.

“Vehicle owners who modify their mufflers, or remove the mufflers entirely, intentionally cause the vehicles to be unnecessarily loud and disruptive to residents,” police said in a statement.

Read more: OPP charge Huntsville man with aggravated assault

The stunt driving offence involved a 29-year-old Barrie man who was caught driving 89 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The Barrie man was stopped on Mapleview Drive, travelling 136 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and charged with stunt driving, and his vehicle was impounded.

This enforcement was part of a joint initiative between local law enforcement and Ontario Provincial Police called Project ERASE (Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere).

