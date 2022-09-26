Barrie, Ont. police lay 27 charges over weekend in crackdown on modified vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

The Barrie Police Traffic Unit had a busy weekend, laying 27 charges, most of which were noise-related.

Over the weekend, officers laid 27 charges, of which 17 were noise-related, one was for stunt driving and two were for failing to display licence plates.

“Vehicle owners who modify their mufflers, or remove the mufflers entirely, intentionally cause the vehicles to be unnecessarily loud and disruptive to residents,” police said in a statement.

The stunt driving offence involved a 29-year-old Barrie man who was caught driving 89 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The Barrie man was stopped on Mapleview Drive, travelling 136 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and charged with stunt driving, and his vehicle was impounded.

This enforcement was part of a joint initiative between local law enforcement and Ontario Provincial Police called Project ERASE (Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere).

