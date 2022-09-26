Menu

Crime

Charges laid after man run over in Kelowna, B.C. homeless encampment

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 8:29 pm
Click to play video: 'One man seriously injured after truck drives through homeless encampment' One man seriously injured after truck drives through homeless encampment
WATCH: Residents at a homeless encampment along Kelowna's railtrail are shaken up and one person has been left seriously injured, after a truck drove through a fence and ran over a man while he was inside a tent. Jayden Wasney reports.

A 30-year-old man has been charged after driving through a homeless encampment along Kelowna, B.C.’s Rail Trail.

Just after midnight on Sept. 26, 2022, Kelowna RCMP say the man drove his truck through a fence at the encampment running over a tent. Tire marks along the trail show the tent was dragged approximately 100 feet while under the truck.

One man was in the tent and was transferred to hospital with severe injuries after being dragged.

Police suspected at the time that the man was intoxicated and arrested him at the scene.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver runs over occupied tent at Kelowna homeless encampment

Tyler Manchur has been charged with one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm and one count of driving while prohibited/ licence suspended.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

