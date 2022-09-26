Charges laid after man run over in Kelowna, B.C. homeless encampment

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged after driving through a homeless encampment along Kelowna, B.C.’s Rail Trail.

Just after midnight on Sept. 26, 2022, Kelowna RCMP say the man drove his truck through a fence at the encampment running over a tent. Tire marks along the trail show the tent was dragged approximately 100 feet while under the truck.

One man was in the tent and was transferred to hospital with severe injuries after being dragged.

Police suspected at the time that the man was intoxicated and arrested him at the scene.

Tyler Manchur has been charged with one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm and one count of driving while prohibited/ licence suspended.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.