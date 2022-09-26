Menu

Canada

Atlantic airports resume operations after hurricane Fiona triggers cancellations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 6:07 pm
Most people on Prince Edward Island went through a third day without power on Monday, sending many to reception centres across the province to charge phones and secure a hot cup of coffee. But even with line crews hard at work, the province isn’t sure when power will be restored to the entire island. Silas Brown has more.

Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says flights to and from Charlottetown Airport in P.E.I. and Deer Lake Regional Airport in Newfoundland resumed today.

Read more: N.S. premier says $40M financial relief package for Fiona ‘unprecedented’

J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport’s website says the Nova Scotia aviation hub is scheduled to resume commercial flights Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax International Airport Authority spokesperson Leah Batstone says the proactive cancellation of many flights resulted in a large decrease in activity at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, but the airport resumed normal operations on Sunday.

Flight tracker FlightAware found only four flights into Halifax Stanfield were cancelled today, along with three into Charlottetown Airport and one into Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Batstone encourages travellers to confirm the status of their flight before heading for the airport and recommends they leave extra time to park, check in, and go through security screening before boarding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
