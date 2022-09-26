Man, woman charged in connection with firearm investigation in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection with a firearm investigation in Mississuga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 17 at around 10:35 p.m., officers were conducting a patrol in the Edwards Boulevard and Derry Road East area of Mississauga.

Police said officers located two people allegedly smoking marijuana in a vehicle.

“The occupants were investigated, and as a result, a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun was seized, and both parties were arrested,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said 36-year-old Darryl Graham from Whitby has been charged with several charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order and having care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

Police said Graham was held for a bail hearing on Sept. 18.

According to police, 34-year-old Nicole MacNeil from Toronto was charged with several charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers said MacNeil was released on an undertaking with a future court date.