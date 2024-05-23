Menu

Crime

White Rock murder suspect appears in court, hearing put over to June

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Troy Charles Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
WATCH: There was a court appearance Thursday for the man charged in two stabbings in White Rock that left one man dead and the community on edge for several days last month. Dimitri Hyacinth is accused of murder in one of the attacks. Troy Charles has the latest from Surrey Provincial Court.
The man who is facing a murder charge for a fatal stabbing in White Rock, B.C., appeared briefly in court by video on Thursday.

Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth was seen in Surrey Provincial Court, where his council requested to put over a hearing for another three weeks.

Hyacinth, 27, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi.

Sohi was sitting on a bench near White Rock Beach with a friend when he was killed.

Sohi’s brother told Global News his brother was stabbed in the back and the heart.

Police said it appeared Sohi may have chased his attacker before he collapsed, and died at the scene.

Hyacinth will remain in custody and is due back in court on June 13.

The suspect is also facing an aggravated assault charge, which stems from a second stabbing that also happened at White Rock Beach just two days before Sohi’s death.

Jatinder Singh was sitting on a bench with his wife when he was approached from behind and stabbed in the neck. He survived the incident but sustained a horrific slash wound.

Singh had only been in Canada for a few months before the attack.

The two stabbings rocked the White Rock community, as many residents and visitors stayed away in the aftermath before any arrests were made.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

