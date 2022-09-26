Body of Spray Lakes drowning victim recovered

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man that went missing in Spray Lakes near Canmore in August was recovered by officials Sunday.

On Aug. 7, a Calgary man was fishing with his family when his dog jumped overboard into the south end of the lake. The man jumped in to save his dog but never resurfaced.

Recovery efforts have been made since August; however, Canmore RCMP only found the body this weekend, according to an RCMP news release sent Monday.

The body was recovered by the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society (CARDS) around 12:30 p.m.

Mounties said the man’s identity will not be released.

