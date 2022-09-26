Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Body of Spray Lakes drowning victim recovered

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 3:11 pm
Scenery at Spray Lake, Kananaskis Country, Alta. View image in full screen
Scenery at Spray Lake, Kananaskis Country, Alta. Courtesy: Keith Levit Photography

The body of a man that went missing in Spray Lakes near Canmore in August was recovered by officials Sunday.

On Aug. 7, a Calgary man was fishing with his family when his dog jumped overboard into the south end of the lake. The man jumped in to save his dog but never resurfaced.

Recovery efforts have been made since August; however, Canmore RCMP only found the body this weekend, according to an RCMP news release sent Monday.

Read more: Recovery efforts underway after boater goes missing on Alberta’s Spray Lakes Reservoir

The body was recovered by the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society (CARDS) around 12:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Mounties said the man’s identity will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dive team joins recovery effort for Calgary man presumed drowned in Spray Lakes' Dive team joins recovery effort for Calgary man presumed drowned in Spray Lakes
Dive team joins recovery effort for Calgary man presumed drowned in Spray Lakes – Aug 9, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Water tagSearch and Rescue tagFishing tagCanmore tagCards tagCanmore RCMP tagAlberta Lakes tagdrowning victim tagKananaskis County tagSpray Lakes tagCentral Alberta Rescue Diving Society tagSpray Lakes Drowning tagdangerous water tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers