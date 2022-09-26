Police seek to identify 3 suspects after home invasion, robbery in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify three suspects after a home invasion robbery was reported in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Monday at around 3 a.m., officers received a report of a break and enter with a weapon at a residence in the Glaceport Crescent and Heathfield Avenue area.

Police said three male suspects allegedly broke into the home, threatened a female victim with a gun and demanded money.

“The suspects obtained cash, a cell phone and expensive accessories, then fled from the scene,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the female victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police are now searching for three male suspects between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall, with slim builds.

Officers said they were each wearing black ski masks, all-black clothing and black gloves.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.