Police seek to identify 3 suspects after home invasion, robbery in Markham, Ont.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects after a home invasion robbery was reported in Markham, Ont.
York Regional Police said on Monday at around 3 a.m., officers received a report of a break and enter with a weapon at a residence in the Glaceport Crescent and Heathfield Avenue area.
Police said three male suspects allegedly broke into the home, threatened a female victim with a gun and demanded money.
“The suspects obtained cash, a cell phone and expensive accessories, then fled from the scene,” police said in a news release.
Officers said the female victim was not injured as a result of the incident.
Police are now searching for three male suspects between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall, with slim builds.
Officers said they were each wearing black ski masks, all-black clothing and black gloves.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
