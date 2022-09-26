Menu

Crime

Mounties in Lake Country, B.C. looking for car thief

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 3:12 pm
Just before 5 a.m. Sept. 1, RCMP said an unknown man was driving the stolen vehicle when he attended two gas stations in Lake Country and used a stolen credit card to purchase gas. Courtesy: Lake Country RCMP

Lake Country Mounties are looking to identify a man connected to a car theft and fraud.

Sometime overnight on Aug. 31, a 2008 white Subaru was stolen from a residence in the Springfield Road area in Kelowna.

Then, just before 5 a.m. Sept. 1, RCMP said an unknown man was driving the stolen vehicle when he attended two gas stations in Lake Country and used a stolen credit card to purchase gas.

“The Subaru was recovered a short time later, near a residence on Hein Road in Kelowna,” RCMP said in a press release.

Kamloops woman missing in Lake Country found dead

The suspect was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, jeans, two long chain necklaces, a black mask and an orange glove on his left hand, said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, watch commander for Lake Country RCMP.

If anyone has any information about these incidents or this suspect, they’re asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 and quote file 2022-55544.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net

