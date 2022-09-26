Menu

Canada

Atlantic Canada’s economy likely to take big hit from post-tropical storm Fiona

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Atlantic Canada expects slow recovery following Fiona’s wrath' Atlantic Canada expects slow recovery following Fiona’s wrath
Global’s chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell joins us from Sydney, Nova Scotia for an update on the aftermath of the historic weekend storm. Plus, he shares a heartwarming example of the community's resilience after a couple tied the knot during the height of the storm.

While it’s still too early for overall dollar figures, the economic impact of post-tropical storm Fiona will be substantial for some areas of Atlantic Canada’s economy.

Alex Docherty, a potato farmer in Elmwood, P.E.I., estimates that he is looking at about $500,000 in damage on his farm alone.

Docherty says three of his equipment storage buildings were destroyed by the storm’s hurricane-force winds, as were the barns of several farmers he knows in his immediate area.

Read more: Fiona fallout: Economic losses being tallied as soldiers arrive for cleanup duty

He says the damage comes just as many farmers are getting ready to harvest their potato crops.

In Sydney, N.S., Marlene Usher, the chief executive of the city’s port, says she had to tell three cruise ships today that they shouldn’t come this week.

Usher says that means a total of 12 cruise ships have now cancelled their arrivals because of Fiona for a loss of well over $1 million in revenue to the port and various local businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

