Voting begins in Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

Send this page to someone via email

It’s byelection day in the constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin, with voting booths open until Monday at 8 p.m.

Advance voting wrapped up on Saturday, with 2,575 ballots cast over the three-day period.

A full list of the 13 locations where voting is taking place can be found in the proclamation issued under Saskatchewan’s election act.

Elections Saskatchewan said there are 12,292 registered voters in the area, and 7,221 ballots were cast during the 2020 provincial general election.

Read more: Small business owner to be NDP candidate in Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

Story continues below advertisement

Monday night also marks the first preliminary count of the ballots, with the official results being posted on Oct. 8 during the final count.

The five candidates in the running are:

Kim Groff, Saskatchewan Party

Nathaniel Teed, NDP

Mark Friesen, Buffalo Party

Jeff Walter, Saskatchewan Liberal Party

Jacklin Andrews, Saskatchewan Green Party

Read more: Buffalo Party names Mark Friesen as Saskatoon Meewasin byelection candidate

“I encourage all voters in Saskatoon Meewasin who have not yet cast a ballot to do so today,” said Michael Boda, Chief Electoral Officer for Saskatchewan, on Monday.

“All voting locations will be open for voters until 8 p.m. tonight,” he continued. “At that time, our elections team in Saskatoon will open all the ballot boxes used today and the boxes used in advance voting and begin counting.”

Story continues below advertisement