Politics

Voting begins in Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 2:19 pm
Advance voting to choose the next Saskatchewan premier starts Tuesday. View image in full screen
Eligible people in the Saskatoon Meewasin constituency are being urged to vote today (Monday) during the provincial by-election. File / Global News

It’s byelection day in the constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin, with voting booths open until Monday at 8 p.m.

Advance voting wrapped up on Saturday, with 2,575 ballots cast over the three-day period.

Read more: Sask. Party selects candidate for Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

A full list of the 13 locations where voting is taking place can be found in the proclamation issued under Saskatchewan’s election act.

Elections Saskatchewan said there are 12,292 registered voters in the area, and 7,221 ballots were cast during the 2020 provincial general election.

Read more: Small business owner to be NDP candidate in Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

Monday night also marks the first preliminary count of the ballots, with the official results being posted on Oct. 8 during the final count.

Trending Stories

The five candidates in the running are:

  • Kim Groff, Saskatchewan Party
  • Nathaniel Teed, NDP
  • Mark Friesen, Buffalo Party
  • Jeff Walter, Saskatchewan Liberal Party
  • Jacklin Andrews, Saskatchewan Green Party

Read more: Buffalo Party names Mark Friesen as Saskatoon Meewasin byelection candidate

“I encourage all voters in Saskatoon Meewasin who have not yet cast a ballot to do so today,” said Michael Boda, Chief Electoral Officer for Saskatchewan, on Monday.

“All voting locations will be open for voters until 8 p.m. tonight,” he continued. “At that time, our elections team in Saskatoon will open all the ballot boxes used today and the boxes used in advance voting and begin counting.”

