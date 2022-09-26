Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Thunderstorms and possible flooding expected for the Barrie area Monday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 10:19 am
File: The silhouette of a person walking with an umbrella on a rainy day. View image in full screen
The silhouette of a person walking with an umbrella on a rainy day. Jeff Chiu, The Canadian Press

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Barrie area, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected Monday.

The national weather agency expects 30 to 50 millimetres of rain, with some areas possibly getting more.

Environment Canada reports the showers may last until Tuesday night.

Read more: Organizations that help kids with special needs celebrate opening of new location in Alliston, Ont.

The heavy rainfall has also prompted the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority to warn about the possibility of flooding.

Trending Stories

The conservation authority says the rain may flood low-lying areas.

Officials said that all watercourses in the area might experience higher than normal water levels and flows.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the rain, the conservation authority said local streams and rivers would become dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.

Residents are asked to remind children to stay away from all watercourses.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagFlooding tagThunderstorm tagBarrie tagBarrie Ontario tagLake Simcoe tagHeavy Rainfall tagWeather Barrie tagFlooding Barrie tagLake Simcoe Region Conservation Authirty tagThunderstrom Barrie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers