World

Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party concedes election defeat: ‘Sad evening’

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 25, 2022 8:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Italians race to vote in election that could bring far-right to power' Italians race to vote in election that could bring far-right to power
From former prime ministers to newlyweds on their wedding day, Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country’s politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe. “I hope for good things for Italy because we are living in difficult times,” Rome resident Salvatore Rinaldi said outside of a polling station.

Italy‘s main center-left group, the Democratic Party (PD), conceded defeat early Monday in a national election and said it would be the largest opposition force in the next parliament.

“This is a sad evening for the country,” Debora Serracchiani, a senior PD lawmaker, told reporters in the party’s first official comment on the result. “(The right) has the majority in parliament, but not in the country.”

Read more: Italians vote in election that could bring far-right to power

Provisional results showed that a right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party had won around 43% of the vote and was on course for a clear majority in parliament.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

© 2022 Reuters
