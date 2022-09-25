Three great Saskatchewan spots to take in the fall colours

The weather may be changing, but at least it’s making mother nature look good while it does. Trees are turning across the province.
Local travel writer Ashlyn George sat down with Global Regina to share her tips for taking in the best of natural Saskatchewan this fall season.
Prince Albert National Park
The autumn season is here. Colours are changing. One of the most iconic road trips to take is along Highway 263,” George said.
“Into the park is a narrow, about 60-kilometre stretch of road, and the beautiful part of this is those vibrant colours that make autumn so wonderful.”
“Plus, there are two viewing towers along the road,” George added. “So you can park, go for a short walk and get rewarded with a really great view of the forest as it’s changing colors.”
Wascana Trails
“It’s stunning out there. But be prepared. Once you hike down, you do have to hike up,” George explained.
“There’s about 15 kilometres of interconnected loops here and they’re for both bikers and hikers.”
The beauty of the Wascana Trails area, in George’s opinion, is that the seasonal sights aren’t limited to trees.
“There’s lots of shrubs and bushes that have really orange and red hues,” she said.
Cypress Hills
“Cypress Hill borders both Alberta and Saskatchewan and it’s a really diverse blend,” George said.
“You have grasslands, forest and open prairie, so lots of different colours happening out here.”
If traveling by car, George recommends rolling through the park’s West Block to find picturesque elevated views of Adams Lake.
If up for a hike, George says a six kilometre hike can found along this road which affords some of the best views in the region at the “Hidden” Conglomerate Cliffs.
