Vancouver’s West End draws thousands for Car Free Day

Streets in Vancouver’s West End were packed on Sunday but not with vehicles.
Thousands of people lined the streets for the year’s final Car Free Day.
“This year the ‘car free’ vision will continue to work with partners that have supported us in previous years, provide more accessibility, and foster relationships within our community,” Car Free Vancouver said, in a release.
The event has been an annual tradition since 2008, when Vancouverites are encouraged to park their car and pound the pavement for a day filled with entertainment, street food and local art.
The day of celebration is confined to Denman Street between Davie and Robson streets.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments