Entertainment

Vancouver’s West End draws thousands for Car Free Day

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 6:12 pm
Thousands of people gathered on Sunday afternoon in Vancouver's West End for a Car Free Day. View image in full screen
Thousands of people gathered on Sunday afternoon in Vancouver's West End for a Car Free Day. Global News/ John Streit

Streets in Vancouver’s West End were packed on Sunday but not with vehicles.

Thousands of people lined the streets for the year’s final Car Free Day.

“This year the ‘car free’ vision will continue to work with partners that have supported us in previous years, provide more accessibility, and foster relationships within our community,” Car Free Vancouver said, in a release.

The event has been an annual tradition since 2008, when Vancouverites are encouraged to park their car and pound the pavement for a day filled with entertainment, street food and local art.

The popular Car Free Day event in Vancouver was held on Sunday. View image in full screen
The popular Car Free Day event in Vancouver was held on Sunday. John Streit

Read more: PNE stands behind its ‘very good security plan’ for Vancouver concert that ended in riot

The day of celebration is confined to Denman Street between Davie and Robson streets.

Click to play video: 'This Is BC: 16-year-old breaking gender stereotypes in F1 racing' This Is BC: 16-year-old breaking gender stereotypes in F1 racing
