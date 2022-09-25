Vancouver’s West End draws thousands for Car Free Day

Send this page to someone via email

Streets in Vancouver’s West End were packed on Sunday but not with vehicles.

Thousands of people lined the streets for the year’s final Car Free Day.

Denman Street is absolutely packed with people enjoying Car Free Day in the gorgeous September sun. pic.twitter.com/igZstaEiY1 — John Streit (@johnrstreit) September 25, 2022

“This year the ‘car free’ vision will continue to work with partners that have supported us in previous years, provide more accessibility, and foster relationships within our community,” Car Free Vancouver said, in a release.

The event has been an annual tradition since 2008, when Vancouverites are encouraged to park their car and pound the pavement for a day filled with entertainment, street food and local art.

View image in full screen The popular Car Free Day event in Vancouver was held on Sunday. John Streit

The day of celebration is confined to Denman Street between Davie and Robson streets.

