Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 25, 2022 5:40 pm
missing child View image in full screen
8-year-old Ibrahim Rafiqzad . London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are searching for a missing boy.

Police say 8-year-old Ibrahim Rafiqzad was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Buroak Drive and Denview Avenue, which is near the area of Sunningdale Road West and Wonderland Road North.

He’s described as male, white with tan skin, average height for his age with a heavy build.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with black sleeves, black pants with a white vertical stripe and could be riding his orange bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

