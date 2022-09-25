London, Ont. police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

London, Ont., police are searching for a missing boy.
Police say 8-year-old Ibrahim Rafiqzad was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Buroak Drive and Denview Avenue, which is near the area of Sunningdale Road West and Wonderland Road North.
He’s described as male, white with tan skin, average height for his age with a heavy build.
Read more: London, Ont. police searching for missing woman
Read More
Police say he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with black sleeves, black pants with a white vertical stripe and could be riding his orange bicycle.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments