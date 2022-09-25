Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing woman

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 25, 2022 11:58 am
missing woman View image in full screen
34-year-old Amanda Jastrau is missing. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 39-year-old Amanda Jastrau was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday near Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road.

She’s described as a white woman, 5’7″ in height and around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, flip-flops and sunglasses.

She has a large tattoo of a fairy on her right arm and a tattoo of a black key on her right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

