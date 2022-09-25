Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 Edmonton men, 1 woman face multiple fraud, drug and weapon charges

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 3:46 pm
Five men from Edmonton are facing multiple fraud, drug, and weapon charges following an incident at Polo Park, according to police. View image in full screen
Five men from Edmonton are facing multiple fraud, drug, and weapon charges following an incident at Polo Park, according to police. File / Global News

Four men and one woman from Edmonton are facing multiple fraud, drug, and weapon charges following an incident at Polo Park, according to police.

On Thursday evening, a loss prevention officer at a store in the mall took two men into custody after they allegedly selected merchandise, removed security tags and attempted to return items fraudulently.

West district patrol officers then arrested both men and later found stolen identity documents, including an altered driver’s licence and 2.2 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $100.

The next day, at 3:10 a.m. officers, aware of the arrests, observed a suspicious SUV parked near St James and Ness Avenue.

The vehicle was associated with one of the earlier-arrested men. Further investigation led to the arrest of three occupants for property-related offences, police say.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Investigation leads to seizure of $10K, loaded glock handgun: Winnipeg police

A search of the SUV resulted in the seizure of BB guns, two crossbows with arrows, a knife, fraudulent documents and around $900 of methamphetamine.

The group is believed to have been involved in an incident earlier in the day when they attended a retail store in the Tuxedo Industrials area, stole the bow sight and returned items fraudulently.

Four men and one woman all from Edmonton were arrested, charged and detained.

Click to play video: 'Longtime Winnipeg police officer found dead after being charged with child pornography' Longtime Winnipeg police officer found dead after being charged with child pornography
Longtime Winnipeg police officer found dead after being charged with child pornography
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagEdmonton tagPolo Park tagFive men from Edmonton face charges tagSt. James and Ness Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers