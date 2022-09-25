4 Edmonton men, 1 woman face multiple fraud, drug and weapon charges

Send this page to someone via email

Four men and one woman from Edmonton are facing multiple fraud, drug, and weapon charges following an incident at Polo Park, according to police.

On Thursday evening, a loss prevention officer at a store in the mall took two men into custody after they allegedly selected merchandise, removed security tags and attempted to return items fraudulently.

West district patrol officers then arrested both men and later found stolen identity documents, including an altered driver’s licence and 2.2 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $100.

The next day, at 3:10 a.m. officers, aware of the arrests, observed a suspicious SUV parked near St James and Ness Avenue.

The vehicle was associated with one of the earlier-arrested men. Further investigation led to the arrest of three occupants for property-related offences, police say.

A search of the SUV resulted in the seizure of BB guns, two crossbows with arrows, a knife, fraudulent documents and around $900 of methamphetamine.

The group is believed to have been involved in an incident earlier in the day when they attended a retail store in the Tuxedo Industrials area, stole the bow sight and returned items fraudulently.

Four men and one woman all from Edmonton were arrested, charged and detained.

