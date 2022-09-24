Menu

World

Buckingham Palace reveals first public glimpse of queen’s final resting place

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 24, 2022 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Fact or Fiction: Misinformation on Queen Elizabeth II can cause emotional, political shakeup, experts say' Fact or Fiction: Misinformation on Queen Elizabeth II can cause emotional, political shakeup, experts say
A wave of false or misleading posts surrounding the late Queen, the Royals, and those associated with them is gaining traction online.

Buckingham Palace released a photo Saturday giving the first public glimpse of the new ledger stone installed at the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II.

The image shows the hand-carved Belgian black marble slab with brass letter inlays set into the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel, St. George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral: Key moments from a sombre day

Surrounded by floral wreaths and bouquets, it is inscribed with her name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died last year. It replaces a previous slab that had only her parents.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St. George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

Click to play video: 'More Commonwealth countries could cut ties after Queen’s death' More Commonwealth countries could cut ties after Queen’s death
More Commonwealth countries could cut ties after Queen’s death

The release came ahead of the queen’s burial site opening to visitors next week as Windsor Castle reopens to the public.

Elizabeth was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by King Charles III and other members of the royal family, following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
