Battleship Mountain wildfire in northern B.C. now considered held

Send this page to someone via email

The only wildfire of note in B.C. is now considered held.

On Saturday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service announced that the Battleship Mountain wildfire will no longer be labelled as a wildfire of note, as there hasn’t been any significant growth since Sept. 15.

Burning in northern B.C., near the small community of Hudson’s Hope, the blaze is estimated at 31,755 hectares, but is now classified as being held.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 30 and quickly grew in size, resulting in evacuation orders being issued on Sept. 10 before being rescinded seven days later on Sept. 17.

BC Wildfire says a cold front passing through the area will see wind of 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

The Battleship Mountain wildfire (G72150) ~ 50 km W of #HudsonsHope is now classified as Being Held. With the current resources assigned, sufficient suppression action has taken place and the fire is not likely to spread beyond boundaries under current and forecasted conditions. pic.twitter.com/PiksaSBqgU — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 24, 2022

“Due to increased west/southwest winds, fire activity is likely to increase today within the fire perimeter, primarily in cut blocks where fuels dry out more quickly,” said BC Wildfire.

“Surface fires displaying rank one and two fire behaviour continue to be observed, and some candling may occur as winds pick up this afternoon. Despite the winds, no growth or aggressive fire behaviour is expected.”

1:38 2 B.C. wildfires classified as ‘being held’ 2 B.C. wildfires classified as ‘being held’ – Sep 16, 2022

Ninety-six firefighters, two helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire says nearby communities can still expect to see smoke over the coming weeks.

“This is common with large wildfires,” said BC Wildfire, “and smoke will continue to be visible until there is significant rainfall at the site.”

2:07 One of the driest summers on record in B.C. One of the driest summers on record in B.C.