Elderly woman struck by vehicle, taken to hospital in Toronto

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Islington and Cordova avenues for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a driver on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said an elderly woman was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in non-life-threatening, but serious condition. The call came around 2:15 p.m., paramedics said.

Islington Avenue was closed northbound immediately following the incident.

