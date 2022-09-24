Menu

Elderly woman struck by vehicle, taken to hospital in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 pm
Police responded to a collision on Islington Avenue in Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Police responded to a collision on Islington Avenue in Etobicoke. Global News

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Islington and Cordova avenues for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a driver on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said an elderly woman was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in non-life-threatening, but serious condition. The call came around 2:15 p.m., paramedics said.

Islington Avenue was closed northbound immediately following the incident.

