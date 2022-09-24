Elderly woman struck by vehicle, taken to hospital in Toronto

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Islington and Cordova avenues for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a driver on Saturday afternoon.
Officers said an elderly woman was taken to a hospital by paramedics.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Read more: Toronto cyclists question city’s new speed bumps after collision sends rider to hospital
Read More
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in non-life-threatening, but serious condition. The call came around 2:15 p.m., paramedics said.
Trending Stories
Islington Avenue was closed northbound immediately following the incident.
Comments