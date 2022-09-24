Menu

Politics

As Fiona slams into Canada, Legault pauses Quebec election campaign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2022 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Legault lashes out at Duhaime, compares him to Trump' Legault lashes out at Duhaime, compares him to Trump
WATCH: Legault lashes out at Duhaime, compares him to Trump

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault has suspended his election campaign until further notice to focus on Fiona, the very powerful post-tropical storm hitting Atlantic Canada as well as parts of Quebec.

Legault, the incumbent premier, said Friday evening they were hoping for the best in the areas of the province expected to feel the impact, but added the provincial government was ready to deal with the situation.

Read more: Fiona makes landfall, leaving path of destruction in eastern Canada

In Quebec, post-tropical storm Fiona is expected to hit the Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Gaspe and the province’s Lower North Shore, with the brunt of the impact expected from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Legault says given the circumstances, he cancelled all planned activities for today and suspended the campaign until further notice.

For their part, Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said a press conference in Montreal today had been cancelled and the party would reassess as the situation evolves.

Click to play video: 'Maritimers brace for hurricane Fiona’s landfall in Canada' Maritimers brace for hurricane Fiona’s landfall in Canada
Maritimers brace for hurricane Fiona’s landfall in Canada

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said she was closely monitoring the situation in the affected regions but did not say whether she would suspend activities.

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime’s team sent an agenda for today that included a press conference and campaigning in his Quebec City-area riding.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has already suspended his own campaign on Friday because of flu-like symptoms.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
