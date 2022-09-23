Two people, one on probation, arrested with stolen vehicle in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old male driver and 20-year-old female driver were arrested with a stolen vehicle in northeast Regina on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Police saw the stolen vehicle at around 6.25 p.m. southbound at the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Highway 46. The vehicle was disabled by police using a tire deflation device.

Twenty-one-year-old Kashten Darian Strongarm-Geddes from Regina was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and 20-year-old Jazzmin Rockell DUBOIS from Regina was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order in addition to possession of property obtained by crime.

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to make their first appearance in provincial court on Nov. 7, 2022 at 9.39 a.m.

