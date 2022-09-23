Search planned for central Alberta man missing for 19 years

Send this page to someone via email

Parkland RCMP are hoping for new information in the case of a central Alberta man who disappeared 19 years ago.

William (Billy) Jay Sharphead, who would now be 54 years old, was last heard from in September 2003.

He was known to travel between Stony Nakoda First Nation and Edmonton.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said Sharphead’s family is still hopeful he will be found and has never stopped searching for him. They are planning a search near Enoch for this weekend.

Investigators released an age-progression picture prepared in 2018, depicting what Sharphead might look like now.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

