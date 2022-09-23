Menu

Canada

Search planned for central Alberta man missing for 19 years

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 4:46 pm
Parkland RCMP said Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 they are hoping to find new clues in the disappearance of a central Alberta man 19 years ago. View image in full screen
Parkland RCMP said Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 they are hoping to find new clues in the disappearance of a central Alberta man 19 years ago.

Parkland RCMP are hoping for new information in the case of a central Alberta man who disappeared 19 years ago.

William (Billy) Jay Sharphead, who would now be 54 years old, was last heard from in September 2003.

He was known to travel between Stony Nakoda First Nation and Edmonton.

Read more: Edmonton police lay more than 160 charges in online fraud investigation

In a news release Friday, RCMP said Sharphead’s family is still hopeful he will be found and has never stopped searching for him. They are planning a search near Enoch for this weekend.

Trending Stories

Investigators released an age-progression picture prepared in 2018, depicting what Sharphead might look like now.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP at  825-220-7267, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

