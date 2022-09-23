Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police seek public’s help locating missing teen girls

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 23, 2022 4:07 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE - A London police cruiser. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., are asking for the public’s help as they search for two missing teenage girls last seen Friday afternoon in the city’s west end.

The pair, Autumn Budden, 13, and Lauren Stutt, 14, both of London, were last seen in the area of Proudfoot Lane and Sugarcreek Trail around 1:40 p.m., police said.

Budden, 13, and Stutt, 14 View image in full screen
Budden, 13, and Stutt, 14. London Police Service/Handout

Budden is described as female, standing five-foot-five and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater, black jogging pants, yellow shoes, and is possibly carrying a backpack.

Stutt is described as female, standing five-foot-three and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, and was carrying a large yellow grocery bag, police said.

Police say they and the girl’s families are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

London Police tagmissing person tagLondon Ontario tagLondon Police Service taglps tagMissing Teen tagmissing girls tagLondon missing person tag

