Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after London, Ont. man accused of dropping gun during arrest

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted September 23, 2022 4:07 pm
The 18-year-old London man faces 12 charges, including resisting arrest, failure to comply with a release order and possession of property obtained by crime. . View image in full screen
The 18-year-old London man faces 12 charges, including resisting arrest, failure to comply with a release order and possession of property obtained by crime. . Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An 18-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a dozen charges after he was accused of dropping a loaded handgun during his arrest on Thursday.

Police say the arrest took place after an officer saw a man enter a vehicle in a parking lot on Third Street that had been previously reported stolen.

Read more: London, Ont. man charged in hit-and-run on cyclists from mid-August

The officer made the observation at around noon Thursday and was later joined by several other colleagues, including officers with the police service’s emergency response unit.

Police say the suspect fled the vehicle on foot before being apprehended by a police service dog.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old London man faces 12 charges, including resisting arrest, failure to comply with a release order and possession of property obtained by crime.

The rest of his charges are weapons-related offences.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagPolice tagLondon Police Service tagFirearm tagWeapons tagPolice Service Dog tagLoaded handgun tag18-year-old tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers