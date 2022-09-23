Charges laid after London, Ont. man accused of dropping gun during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a dozen charges after he was accused of dropping a loaded handgun during his arrest on Thursday.

Police say the arrest took place after an officer saw a man enter a vehicle in a parking lot on Third Street that had been previously reported stolen.

The officer made the observation at around noon Thursday and was later joined by several other colleagues, including officers with the police service’s emergency response unit.

Police say the suspect fled the vehicle on foot before being apprehended by a police service dog.

Yesterday, members of Street Crimes, ERU and K9 located a suspect in a stolen vehicle…the suspect fled on foot and PSD Kylo was deployed on an apprehension..our suspect tried but couldn't out run PSD Kylo & was taken into custody. A loaded firearm was located near our suspect!! pic.twitter.com/xkaTSoWlhi — LondonPoliceK9🇨🇦 (@k9_london) September 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old London man faces 12 charges, including resisting arrest, failure to comply with a release order and possession of property obtained by crime.

The rest of his charges are weapons-related offences.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday.