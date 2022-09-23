Charges laid after London, Ont. man accused of dropping gun during arrest

An 18-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a dozen charges after he was accused of dropping a loaded handgun during his arrest on Thursday.
Police say the arrest took place after an officer saw a man enter a vehicle in a parking lot on Third Street that had been previously reported stolen.
The officer made the observation at around noon Thursday and was later joined by several other colleagues, including officers with the police service’s emergency response unit.
Police say the suspect fled the vehicle on foot before being apprehended by a police service dog.
The 18-year-old London man faces 12 charges, including resisting arrest, failure to comply with a release order and possession of property obtained by crime.
The rest of his charges are weapons-related offences.
He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday.
